Con su desfile de otoño-invierno 2020/21 –una reivindicación de la artesanía, tan ligada a su ADN– Dolce & Gabbana puso el punto final a la semana de la moda de Milán, y al discurso del lujo que ensalza el hecho a mano.

Hace unos meses, mientras hablábamos con el dúo italiano sobre sus cuatro décadas de carrera, nos dimos cuenta de que había una palabra que no paraba de brillar en la conversación: tradición. Ayer, en el desfile de la colección de otoño-invierno 2020/21 de Dolce&Gabbana, volvió a inundarlo todo.

“El toque humano es el valor más importante para nosotros. Nuestras manos y la de los sastres que colaboran con nosotros expresan el amor que profesamos a nuestro trabajo”, nos decía Stefano Gabbana entonces. Ese mismo mensaje resonaba en el show, desde el título, “Fatto a mano”, hasta la puesta en escena: ahí estaban, nada más cruzar las puertas del Metropol, los zapateros, las bordadoras, el sastre haciendo sus corbatas. No es la primera vez que el dúo hace un homenaje al entramado de la moda, a las manos entre bastidores, pero esta vez tocaba fibra sensible: para la colección, explicaron, mandaron sus bocetos a bordadores y tejedores de todo el país y cuando recibieron las prendas, no pudieron sino emocionarse ante la belleza de lo que tenían en las manos, contaron.

Esa reivindicación del valor de lo artesano, lo auténtico, fija ya la línea del discurso de la industria del lujo. Y aquí el homenaje siguió cuando el desfile comenzó –más puntual que nunca por recomendación de la autoridades ante la preocupación por el Coronavirus que esa mañana había tomado Italia, y ante el que el dúo ya se había mostrado consternado al hacer, la semana pasada, una importante donación a las arcas de Humanitas University para ayudar el estudio del virus– cuando esos enormes jerséis de punto, chaquetas a juego con bolsos tricotados y hasta culottes de lana empezaron a caminar por la pasarela mientras al fondo una pantalla de cine proyectaba imágenes en blanco y negro del proceso de creación artesano. Tampoco faltaron la sastrería masculina –si bien esta vez con un aire más informal, oversize y desencorsetado que resultaba refrescante–, los vestidos drapeados, las transparencias, las batas cruzadas ni los vestidos lenceros que son sello impertérrito de la casa.

“La colección reinterpreta el estilo y el amor por la tradición y el ADN de una forma contemporánea. El pasado y la autenticidad están unidos al futuro a través de una nueva interpretación del hecho a mano”, explicaban los diseñadores. Auténtico, fibras naturales, punto, volúmenes, negro, sastrería, masculino/femenino y sensualidad eran los conceptos claves con los que resumían una colección que, a su vez, resumía lo que hoy es Dolce & Gabbana, reuniendo su imaginario en 121 looks que, a ritmo de Amy Winehouse, se recreó en la idea de ser fiel a uno mismo. Y eso es algo que el dúo italiano sabe hacer muy bien.