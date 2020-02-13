Marc Jacobs no solo propone originales y grandes diademas como tendencia en pelo, también unos pañuelos ideales para cuando, seamos sinceras, no te apetece peinarte
Los pañuelos para el pelo de tu infancia es la propuesta de tendencia para el pelo que nos teletransporta a los 90 inmediatamente.
Marc Jacobs nos lo dice claro: además de gigantes diademas, los días que tengas un pelo rebelde puedes utilizar un pañuelo.
Los años 90 vienen pisando tan fuerte que es imposible no escucharlos. Todo empezó con la vuelta de los chokers, después las medias de rejilla, las mallas de ciclista, el 'bucket hat', los cinturones de cadenas, las bandanas y las (super recientes) combat boots.
La lista continua mucho más, pero aquí nos centramos en el accesorio de tu infancia que Marc Jacobs propone poner de moda (y Tiktok ya ha consolidado). Son los pañuelos para el pelo. Las clásicas bandanas puestas a modo de triángulo en el cabello.
¿Existe un accesorio mejor para disimular el pelo los días malos? Nos encanta y a la vez nos pone melancólicas. Rosa, beige y rojo son solo algunos de los colores que nos propone el diseñador, pero lo cierto es que la nueva generación ya se ha hecho dueña (de nuevo) de la tendencia y la está viralizando por la red social del momento: Tiktok.
@addisoneasterling, de 20 años y toda una estrella en Tiktok con más de 15 millones de seguidores. Ella y todo su grupo de amigas ya llevan a diario estos pañuelos a modo del accesorio mas top de la temporada. Y bajo canciones de Britney Spears y Mariah Carey el simbolismo de los noventa se plasma de forma perfecta.
Clueless, una película de visión obligada si quieres ver un catálogo de la moda de los 90, es solo un ejemplo de lo que marcaron los pañuelos y bandanas en el pelo.
Sin duda hemos vuelto a los noventa, aunque con un aire renovado, para revivir nuestros momentos más entrañables. Porque la moda tiene ese superpoder. Nos trae recuerdos, nos eriza la piel y nos refresca las mejores épocas de nuestra vida. Atentas a esta década, porque todavía nos queda mucho más por ver.
Marc Jacobs - Nueva York - Mujer - Otoño-Invierno 2020-2021
