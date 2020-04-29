Meghan Markle vuelve a demostrar que el escote en pico es su aliado perfecto para un look working
Ideal.
Si algo dejaron claro Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tras anunciar su salida de la Casa Real británica es que seguirían colaborando con todas las instituciones solidarias con las que lo hacían y que añadirán muchas más en su nuevo camino al margen de las normas de la corona. Una declaración de intenciones que no han tardado en cumplir a rajatabla, sobre todo durante una situación tan delicada como es la que estamos viviendo con motivo de la pandemia por coronavirus.
Tras ser vistos repartiendo comida a domicilio por la ciudad de Los Ángeles en colaboración con una de las tantas asociaciones sin ánimo de lucro que están ayudando a los más necesitados en este momento, ahora la cuenta de Instagram 'Smart Works', fundación británica que se encarga de proveer con ropa y apoyo emocional a todas aquellas mujeres inglesas que están buscando un trabajo, ha compartido un vídeo del pasado 27 de marzo donde puede verse a la duquesa de Sussex dándole ánimos y aconsejando a una chica antes de enfrentarse a su entrevista de trabajo.
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly - the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips - I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
Para la ocasión, Meghan Markle apostó por una de sus prendas favoritas. Se trata de un suéter de cashmere de color granate con escote de pico de la firma Joseph, que ya le pudimos ver el pasado mes de octubre cuando acudió a la 'One Young World Summit'. Una ocasión en la que lo combinó con una falda de cuero roja.
Uno de los motivos por los que Meghan Markle adora este tipo de diseños es porque su escote en pico le permiten lucir colgantes XXL y, además, es un escote que realza el pecho de manera sutil y elegante. ¿Alguien da más?