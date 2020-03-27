Samantha Burkhart, estilista de Billie Eilish o Rosalía, desvela los looks favoritos de sus musas (y son... fantasía)
Estas son las marcas que suelen vestir nuestras artistas favoritas.
Tal vez el nombre de la londisense afincada en Los Ángeles Samantha Burkhart no te sea familiar, pero seguro que has visto sus estilismos (es la artífice de la mayoría de los looks de Billie Eilish, ha trabajado con Kesha o Sia y logró que Rosalía dejara de confiar únicamente en su hermana Daykiri (nombre profesional de Pili) a la hora de vestirse para el escenario.
¿Sus grandes logros? Además de vestir a la crème de la crème de la escena musical actual, el de trasladar a la alfombra roja y photo calls la irreverencia de la calle con prendas XXL, 'chunky shoes', pantalones de látex, prendas 'ungered' o estampados que juegan entre lo provocador y naif, con calaveras, estética japo o grandes estampados de inspiración Disney, según sea el momento.
Ahora la estilista ha comenzado un desafío en Instagram (#stylistchallenge) donde insta a otros estilistas a desvelar cuáles de sus trabajos son sus 10 preferidos con el fin de dar visibilidad a los diseñadores de las prendas que lo componen. Ella es la primera participante, que nos ha descubierto algunos de sus creadores y firmas de cabecera: desde Freak City L. A o Skoot Apparel, a Duragdev o The Incorporated.
En su Instagram puedes ver 10 de sus estilismos seleccionados, donde Bilie Eilish es la reina absoluta y donde también podemos encontrar marcas como Googy o Tein Clothing. Míralos a continuación (puedes ir pasando las imágenes). ¿Te atreverías a copiar su estilo?
I want to start a stylist challenge to encourage other stylists to showcase some of the incredible designers that we work with in the hopes that all of these amazing people will still be making things when our upside down world returns to normal. I am going to post 10 designers a day to shine a little light on all my friends who make super cool things. Check them out if you're bored and have a moment and a lot of them are having sales and it's a good time to scoop up some cool and one of a kind pieces. I know everyone everywhere is struggling right now and this is an incredibly challenging time so even just a little visibility is helpful in this time, even if it just inspires you a little bit to make some of your own things. Today I wanted to highlight some designers I work with a lot for projects with Billie (and other clients too!): @freakcityla @skoot_apparel @duragdev @googy @slumpykev @etai.la @theinc0rp0rated @teinclothing @siberiahills @lefthandla @mostpeoplearedead (ok, so it's 11 designers today!) ✨ check them out and tomorrow I'll post more ✨ stay safe and stay positive 💖 #stylistchallenge #billieeilish #shopsmall #dailytop10