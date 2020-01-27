El elegante vestido 'skater' de Kate Middleton
Exquisita creación.
El principe Guillermo y Kate Middleton se han desplazado hasta la abadía de Westminster en Lodres para rendir homenaje a los más de 6 millones de judíos que murieron durante el Holocausto. Cuando se cumple el 75º aniversario de la liberación de Asuchwitz-Birkenau, muchos son los eventos que están teniendo lugar para conmemorar dicha fecha.
Los duques de Cambridge han asistido a un servicio religioso para recordar a todas las víctimas y también supervivientes del genocidio. Una ocasión para la que Kate Middleton ha apostado por un vestido 'skater' gris con ribetes negros de Catherine Walker.
Como complementos, Kate Middleton ha apostado por unos pendientes de perlas y diamantes en oro amarillo de la firma Cassandra Goad que tienen un precio de casi 5.000 euros. En cuanto a los zapatos y al bolso, el negro ha sido su color elegido ya que coordina a la perfección con el original cuello camisa de este favorecedor vestido.
Horas antes de esta aparición, la cuenta de Instagram de Kensington Royal publicaba unas imágenes en las que podíamos ver la duquesa de Cambridge hablando con supervivientes del Holocausto con los que se ha embarcado en un proyecto fotográfico capturando 75 imágenes de ellos con sus familiares. Una exhibición que podrá verse a finales de año y en la que Kate Middleton se ha implicado al 100%.
Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay, which takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Earlier this month, The Duchess of Cambridge met two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, as she took photographs for a project by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. The Duchess’s photographs will be included in an exhibition of 75 images of survivors and their family members, which will open later this year. “The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.” – The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs © Kensington Palace