Todas las fashionistas tienen su conjunto tie-dye y Paula Echevarría no va a ser menos. El suyo además es sostenible y made in Spain
Lo firma All that she loves y es tan cómodo como bonito.
Esta primavera nos hemos quedado, desgraciadamente, sin festivales de música. A estas alturas del calendario ya deberíamos estar dando envidia los fines de semana, o cuanto menos viendo con dicha envidia como nuestros amigos y las celebrities que seguimos en las redes lo están. Pero nada, ni siquiera los que vemos desde la distancia cada mes de abril como Coachella se celebran. Pero esto no significa que nos vayamos a quedar sin el estampado que los inunda: el tie dye.
Todas las fashionistas tienen su conjunto también este año. Muchas incluso se lo han hecho en casa como Laura Escanes y hay quienes se han animado como Pilar Rubio a hacerlo con sus peques. Es una gran actividad para aprovechar alguna mañana de cuarentena, que todavía quedan bastantes por delante hasta recuperar el contacto social por completo, pero no te preocupes si las manualidades no son lo tuyo.
Marcas tan especiales como All that she loves lo han integrado en sus colecciones con un resultado que es amor a primera vista. Paula Echevarría ya ha caído, y viendo lo irresistible que es el conjunto de sudadera y short con el que ha posado en su Instagram, no va a ser la única que lo haga...
La firma originaria de la Costa Brava, liderada por Clara Esteve, no es una desconocida para nosotras, a las que ya enamoró en la última semana de la moda celebrada en Gran Canaria el pasado otoño, donde se alzó con la distinción de 'Mejor colección sostenible'.
El compromiso con el medioambiente a la hora de producir de All that she loves es total. Uno de los materiales sostenibles con los que trabaja es la felpa, precisamente el que ha utilizado para diseñar la sudadera corta y holgada en color azul que ya forma parte del vestidor de la actriz asturiana, una prenda que está a la venta en su tienda online por un precio de 115 euros.
El short que remata el conjunto, con cintura ajustable con cordón y bolsillos tanto en los laterales como en su parte posterior, tiene un precio similar a su compañera de conjunto, 110 euros.
All That She Loves - Barcelona - Mujer - Primavera-Verano 2020
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
-
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves
IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE
All That She Loves