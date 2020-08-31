La cara extraña y magullada de The Weeknd, y las mascarillas (hasta con cuernos) de Lady Gaga, los protagonistas de los MTV VMAS 2020
La gala más rara de la historia de los galardones musicales dejó looks de altura y anécdotas. Y una interesante lista de ganadores.
"Llevad mascarilla, es una señal de respeto", deseó en la noche del 30 de agosto Lady Gaga desde detrás de una con cuernos paquidermos y pedrería. Y esa no fue la única que lució durante la velada de los MTV Video Music Awardss 2020, que celebró una de las galas más raras de su historia marcada por la virtualidad, la ausencia de invitados y de alfombra roja, y una colección de escenarios atípicos (Maluma, por ejemplo, interpretó su nuevo tema, 'Hawai', desde un parking de Brooklyn).
No faltaron, sin embargo, los looks surrealistas y rococó de Lady Gaga, como no podía ser de otra manera, que se subió al escenario en repetidas ocasiones para recoger sus cinco galardones a veces convertida en una futurista reina de las nieves de plexiglás, otras en una Daenerys de pelo blanco infinito y otras en dulce alienígena, cada vez con una mascarilla distinta y más viral: desde ejemplares rosas y extraterrestres, a negras con respirador luminoso (con pantalla de colores incluida), pinchos, con paillettes plata o con cornamenta.
Lady Gaga se hizo con el premio a artista del año ademas de a canción del año, mejor colaboración, mejor cinematografía (estos tres últimos por el tema 'Rain on me' que interpreta junto a Ariana Grande) y el premio especial Tricon. Sin embargo, no pudo hacerse con el de vídeo del año, que finalmente se llevó The Weeknd gracias al clip de uno de los temas más contagiosos y escuchados de los últimos doce meses en todo el planeta, 'Blinding lights'.
El exnovio de Bella Hadid fue uno de los artistas cuya presencia en la gala inspiró más comentarios. Y no solo por su merecido galardón, sino por su semblante serio y lleno de cardenales y heridas en la nariz, en la sien y en el labio.
El artista aprovechó la ocasión para denunciar los hechos racistas ocurridos recientemente en Estados Unidos y la violencia policial, lo que nos llevó a suponer que su cara magullada era, en realidad, un maquillaje (muy bien hecho) para acompañar su alegato. "Una vez más, es complicado celebrar y disfrutar este momento, así que justicia para Jacob Blake y Breonna Taylor", pronunció.
Junto a ellos, Ariana Grande o Taylor Swift (que agradeció su premio con un mensaje grabado) fueron otras de las artistas destacadas de la noche, que incluyeron nuevas categorías representantes de los tiempos que vivimos: la de mejor presentación en cuarentena y mejor vídeo hecho en casa. La ganó CNCO con 'Unplugged at home'.
Mira a los protagonistas de la noche:
Los protagonistas de los MTV VMAs 2020: de Lady Gaga y un The Weeknd magullado
Mira la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs:
VÍDEO DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – Everything i wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” GANADOR
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga GANADORA
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” GANADORA
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” GANADORAS
MEJOR GRUPO
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
Twenty one pilots
PREMIO MTV TRICON
Lady Gaga
MEJOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP
BTS – 'On' GANADORA
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP HOP
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” GANADORA
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans” GANADORA
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” GANADORA
Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena” GANADORA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” GANADORA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-Pop
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On” GANADORA
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
Blackpink – “How You Like That” GANADORA
Cardi B ft. Megan The Stallion – “WAP”
Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”
Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent y Roddy Ric) – “The Woo”
Saint Jhn – “Roses”
Saweetie – “Tap In”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” GANADOR
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
MEJOR VÍDEO HECHO EN CASA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” GANADOR
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home GANADOR
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – “xanny”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Taylor Swift – “The Man” GANADORA
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” GANADORA
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” GANADORA
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
Dua Lipa – “Physical” GANADORA
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
BTS – “On” GANADORA
CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
DaBaby – “BOP”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Normani – “Motivation”
Clara Hernández | Woman.es
Frazer Harrison / GETTY
La actuación de Lady Gaga en los MTV Video Music Awards
Cindy Ord / GETTY
Lady Gaga, sideral
Cindy Ord / GETTY
The Weeknd, con cara magullada
Frazer Harrison / GETTY
The Weeknd es los MTV Music Video Awards
The Weeknd, con heridas en el rostro, recoge el premio a mejor vídeo del año en los MTV Music Video Awards.
Frazer Harrison / GETTY
Lady Gaga, estrella de la noche por sus premios... y sus mascarillas
Frazer Harrison / GETTY
Lady Gaga, entre plumas
Frazer Harrison / GETTY
Lady Gaga, con look 'Daenerys' y mascarilla con cuernos
Frazer Harrison / GETTY
Justin y Hailey Bieber participan con un mensaje grabado
-
Cindy Ord / GETTY
Doja Cat, artista revelación de los MTV VMAs 2020