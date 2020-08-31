La gala más rara de la historia de los galardones musicales dejó looks de altura y anécdotas. Y una interesante lista de ganadores.

Clara Hernández | Woman.es

"Llevad mascarilla, es una señal de respeto", deseó en la noche del 30 de agosto Lady Gaga desde detrás de una con cuernos paquidermos y pedrería. Y esa no fue la única que lució durante la velada de los MTV Video Music Awardss 2020, que celebró una de las galas más raras de su historia marcada por la virtualidad, la ausencia de invitados y de alfombra roja, y una colección de escenarios atípicos (Maluma, por ejemplo, interpretó su nuevo tema, 'Hawai', desde un parking de Brooklyn).

No faltaron, sin embargo, los looks surrealistas y rococó de Lady Gaga, como no podía ser de otra manera, que se subió al escenario en repetidas ocasiones para recoger sus cinco galardones a veces convertida en una futurista reina de las nieves de plexiglás, otras en una Daenerys de pelo blanco infinito y otras en dulce alienígena, cada vez con una mascarilla distinta y más viral: desde ejemplares rosas y extraterrestres, a negras con respirador luminoso (con pantalla de colores incluida), pinchos, con paillettes plata o con cornamenta.

Lady Gaga se hizo con el premio a artista del año ademas de a canción del año, mejor colaboración, mejor cinematografía (estos tres últimos por el tema 'Rain on me' que interpreta junto a Ariana Grande) y el premio especial Tricon. Sin embargo, no pudo hacerse con el de vídeo del año, que finalmente se llevó The Weeknd gracias al clip de uno de los temas más contagiosos y escuchados de los últimos doce meses en todo el planeta, 'Blinding lights'.

El exnovio de Bella Hadid fue uno de los artistas cuya presencia en la gala inspiró más comentarios. Y no solo por su merecido galardón, sino por su semblante serio y lleno de cardenales y heridas en la nariz, en la sien y en el labio.

El artista aprovechó la ocasión para denunciar los hechos racistas ocurridos recientemente en Estados Unidos y la violencia policial, lo que nos llevó a suponer que su cara magullada era, en realidad, un maquillaje (muy bien hecho) para acompañar su alegato. "Una vez más, es complicado celebrar y disfrutar este momento, así que justicia para Jacob Blake y Breonna Taylor", pronunció.

Junto a ellos, Ariana Grande o Taylor Swift (que agradeció su premio con un mensaje grabado) fueron otras de las artistas destacadas de la noche, que incluyeron nuevas categorías representantes de los tiempos que vivimos: la de mejor presentación en cuarentena y mejor vídeo hecho en casa. La ganó CNCO con 'Unplugged at home'.

Mira a los protagonistas de la noche:

Los protagonistas de los MTV VMAs 2020: de Lady Gaga y un The Weeknd magullado Ver 9 fotos

Mira la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs:

VÍDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – Everything i wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga GANADORA

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” GANADORA

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” GANADORAS

MEJOR GRUPO

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

Twenty one pilots

PREMIO MTV TRICON

Lady Gaga

MEJOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP

BTS – 'On' GANADORA

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” GANADORA

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans” GANADORA

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” GANADORA

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena” GANADORA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” GANADORA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On” GANADORA

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Blackpink – “How You Like That” GANADORA

Cardi B ft. Megan The Stallion – “WAP”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent y Roddy Ric) – “The Woo”

Saint Jhn – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” GANADOR

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

MEJOR VÍDEO HECHO EN CASA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” GANADOR

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home GANADOR

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” GANADORA

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” GANADORA

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” GANADORA

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical” GANADORA

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – “On” GANADORA

CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”