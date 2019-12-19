Teri Hatcher, sin maquillaje y en bikini para luchar contra el 'body shaming'

Así se hace.

CARMEN RAYA | WOMAN.ES

No se cumplen 55 años todos los días y menos con un cuerpazo como el de Teri Hatcher. La inolvidable protagonista de 'Mujeres Desesperadas' ha querido celebrar su cumpleaños con un reto muy especial para ella. Tras ocho semanas en las que se sometió a una dieta equilibrada y a una rutina de ejercicio, la actriz se siente más que orgullosa cno los resultados y por eso ha creído conveniente compartir una imagen al natural con un poderoso mensaje.

"El ejercicio se ha convertido para mí en una manera de sentirme bien y no solo de verme bien desnuda. Como parte del entrenamiento/reto al que me he sometido tenía que compartir una imagen del después. ¿Por qué he decidido posar en bikini? Bueno, porque esta es mi verdad y porque sentirme bien en este cuerpo de 55 años es toda una liberación. Por fin he sido y soy capaz de sentirme cómoda en mi piel. A lo mejor no todos los días, pero sí la gran mayoría", comienza diciendo.

"La edad te permite saber con más claridad cuáles son tus metas y apreciar más todavía a la gente y a las cosas con las que te sientas bien y agradecidad. Eres lo suficientemnte mayor como para mirar el milagro de la vida y lo suficientemente joven para disfrutar de ese conocimiento. Puedes ser fuerte y vulnerable al mismo tiempo. Puedes perdonar a otros y a ti mismo. Estás dispuesto a poner esfuerzo en tus metas... o tal vez no. Y eso está bien. Mayormente, sabes cómo sacar el máximo partido a cada momento".

"Para mí, todo se basa en compartir la alegría y el positivismo que he aprendido, con mis fracasos y mis victorias, e intentar ayudar a los demás a levantarse. Compartiendo esta fotografía mía en bikini (que puede que vuelva o no vuelva a usar nunca más) me abro al mundo, a los demás, encontrando así una gloriosa conexión con la comunidad. Sé lo suficientemente fuerte como para ser vulnerable", termina.

