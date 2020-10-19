Ha fallecido la actriz Doreen Montalvo, 'The Good Wife’, a los 56 años

La actriz Doreen Montalvo ha fallecido a los 56 años de edad.

Había sufrido un derrame cerebral hace un mes, y no ha podido superar las consecuencias que este tuvo en su salud, tal y como ha informado su representante, Steve Maihack, a través de Instagram.

Moltalvo era una artista especialmente conocida en el universo Broadway, donde había desarrollado buena parte de su carrera profesional. No en vano, el coronavirus había provocado la suspensión de la última obra en la que participó, 'Mrs. Doubtfire', basado en la famosa película homónima de 1993, protagonizada por Robin Williams.

Antes, la actriz de origen latinoamericano había sido parte del elenco de obras como 'On Your Feet', sobre la vida de Gloria y Emilio Estefan, 'Flashdance The Musical' o 'In The Heights', dirigida por Lin-Manuel Miranda, famoso por ser el creador de 'Hamilton', éxito en la escena del musical neoyorkino que Disney llevó al cine recientemente.

El propio Miranda, gran amigo de Moltalvo -el mismo reconoce que ofició de DJ en su boda en 2010- ha escrito un largo hilo en Twitter en el que ha recordado la gran actriz y cantante que fue Doreen Moltalvo. "Te quiero para siempre, Doreen", concluye Miranda su emotivo homenaje.

Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe's Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it--that lágrima. Inimitable & hers. pic.twitter.com/hLwT34XQ5w