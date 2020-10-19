Ha fallecido la actriz Doreen Montalvo, 'The Good Wife’, a los 56 años
La intérprete había sufrido un derrame cerebral hacía un mes.
La actriz Doreen Montalvo ha fallecido a los 56 años de edad.
Había sufrido un derrame cerebral hace un mes, y no ha podido superar las consecuencias que este tuvo en su salud, tal y como ha informado su representante, Steve Maihack, a través de Instagram.
It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all. It was thrilling. This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket. She was all of ours winning lotto ticket. We will continue to carry her, telling her story and remembering the talent and love she shared with us all. Most importantly the LOVE, as long as there is love. “And as I say these words My heart's about to break And ay Mama What do you do when your dreams come true? I've spent my life inheriting dreams from you What do I do with this winning ticket? What can I do but pray?” DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE. Rest In Peace. ❤️ #rip
Moltalvo era una artista especialmente conocida en el universo Broadway, donde había desarrollado buena parte de su carrera profesional. No en vano, el coronavirus había provocado la suspensión de la última obra en la que participó, 'Mrs. Doubtfire', basado en la famosa película homónima de 1993, protagonizada por Robin Williams.
Antes, la actriz de origen latinoamericano había sido parte del elenco de obras como 'On Your Feet', sobre la vida de Gloria y Emilio Estefan, 'Flashdance The Musical' o 'In The Heights', dirigida por Lin-Manuel Miranda, famoso por ser el creador de 'Hamilton', éxito en la escena del musical neoyorkino que Disney llevó al cine recientemente.
El propio Miranda, gran amigo de Moltalvo -el mismo reconoce que ofició de DJ en su boda en 2010- ha escrito un largo hilo en Twitter en el que ha recordado la gran actriz y cantante que fue Doreen Moltalvo. "Te quiero para siempre, Doreen", concluye Miranda su emotivo homenaje.
Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe's Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it--that lágrima. Inimitable & hers. pic.twitter.com/hLwT34XQ5w— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 18, 2020
En España, pese a no ser muy conocida, se le había visto en televisión, ya que también desarrolló parte de su carrera en series tan conocidas como 'Ley y Orden' o 'The Googd Wife', protagonizada por la gran Julianna Margulies.
Descanse en paz.