El emotivo mensaje que Meghan Markle y Harry tienen para ti que estás en casa en cuarentena
Estamos todos juntos en esto, amiga.
Ya son varios los días que llevamos recluidos en casa por la cuarentena del coronavirus. No está siendo fácil para nadie, pero cuando nos queramos dar cuenta todo habrá pasado y viviremos estos días como una anécdota. Vamos a mirar el lado bueno de las cosas (como aquella película de Bradley Cooper y Jennifer Lawrence). Conscientes de lo duro que es este momento para todos, Meghan Markle y Harry de Inglaterra han querido mandarnos un bonito mensaje, cargado de optimismo.
“Estos son tiempos inciertos. Y ahora, más que nunca, nos necesitamos unos a otros (...) para sentirnos menos solos durante un tiempo que honestamente puede dar bastante miedo”, ha iniciado un mensaje que ha dejado en su cuenta de Instagram. A lo largo del texto, hablan de unión y sobre todo de empatía, que serán, como ellos dice “nuestro principio rector” en las próximas semanas.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
Y se despiden con un claro mensaje de unión. Por muy lejos que estemos los unos de los otros, aunque estemos solos en casa y no tengamos con quien compartir cara a cara lo que pasa por nuestra mente, no estamos solos. Estamos todos con todos. “Todos estamos juntos en esto, y como comunidad global podemos apoyarnos mutuamente a través de este proceso, y construir una comunidad digital que se sienta segura. Esperamos poder compartir más en los próximos días y semanas”.