Los duques de Sussex comparten un importante mensaje de la reina Isabel II
La familia siempre unida.
Fue hace tan solo un par de días cuando Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry compartieron en su cuenta de Instagram un mensaje de apoyo para afrontar esta crisis sanitaria que estamos viviendo a raíz del coronavirus. Un texto optimista que hablaba de la unión y de la empatía que debemos mostrar ahora mismo ante esta situación excepcional.
“Todos estamos juntos en esto, y como comunidad global podemos apoyarnos mutuamente a través de este proceso, y construir una comunidad digital que se sienta segura. Esperamos poder compartir más en los próximos días y semanas”, escribían.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
Pues bien, ahora, unos días más tarde, han demostrado que su compromiso con su familia es igual de fuerte a pesar de haber renunciado a ser miembros senior de la Corona Británica. Así lo han dejado ver tras compartir en Instagram el mensaje oficial que la reina Isabel II ha querido mandar a todos sus compatriotas y, en general, al mundo entero.
Un mensaje en el que insta a la población a encontrar nuevas maneras de seguir en contacto y cuidar de nuestros seres más queridos. Algo que ya apuntó de manera bastante acertada Paris Jackson cuando fue preguntada hace unos días por la situación del coronavirus en Los Ángeles.
"Los humanos somos seres sociales por naturaleza, así que esto que está pasando va a ponernos en una situación muy complicada. Somos criaturas que estamos en contacto físico los unos con los otros continuamente, interactuamos entre nosotros, estamos hablando constantemente...", comenzaba.
"Pero lo verdaderamente importante aquí es no perder las conexiones emocionales. Podemos estar separados físicamente, pero mental y emocionalmente podemos seguir conectados gracias a las redes sociales. Este es el mejor momento para demostrarnos a nosotros mismos que sabemos hacer un buen uso de Internet y de todas las aplicaciones de las que disponemos a nuestro alcance", sentenciaba.