El curioso anuncio del nacimiento del segundo hijo de Amanda Seyfried y Thomas Sadoski
¡Enhorabuena!
Está claro que últimamente no ganamos para buenas noticias en lo que tiene que ver a familias que crecen. Si recientemente Paula Echevarría y Miguel Torres anunciaban que estaban esperando su primer hijo en común, ahora ha sido la intérprete de Mamma Mía!, Amanda Seyfried, y su marido Thomas Sadoski, los que han desvelado a través de Instagram que han sido padres de su segundo hijo.
Un nacimiento 'sorpresa' ya que la pareja lo ha mantenido en secreto todo este tiempo (ventajas de la pandemia) y que el matrimonio ha utilizado para promover una causa solidaria.
"Desde el nacimiento de nuestra hija hace tres años, nuestro compromiso con los niños inocentes que se ven tan brutalmente afectados por el conflicto y la guerra ha sido una fuerza impulsora en nuestras vidas", anunció la pareja en un comunicado conjunto a través de INARA, una organización que brinda atención médica. a los niños en zonas de conflicto. "Con el nacimiento de nuestro hijo, el trabajo de INARA y War Child se ha convertido en nuestra Estrella del Norte", han escrito junto a esta imagen.
@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ・・・ If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. Their statement: “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.” @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild
Horas más tarde, la actriz compartía una imagen de 'el antes' en la que se la puede ver presumiendo de barriguita junto a su hija mayor quien ya tiene tres añitos. Una imagen que se ha llenado de comentarios de felicitación.
Y es que aprovechar el nacimiento de tu hijo para promover un movimiento solidario es algo que ya hicieron Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom cuando dieron la bienvenida a su hija Daisy al mundo. En su caso, la organización elegida fue Unicef.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.